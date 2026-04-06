USPS Reaches New Deal With Its Biggest Customer

Amazon just dialed back a threat that could have rocked the US Postal Service. After warning it might slash by two-thirds the number of packages it routes through USPS, the e-commerce giant has instead reached a tentative deal that would trim volume by about 20%, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing people familiar with the agreement. The Postal Regulatory Commission must still sign off, but the pact would keep USPS handling more than 1 billion Amazon packages a year.

Amazon currently accounts for nearly 15% of all USPS packages, worth roughly $6 billion in annual revenue for the financially strained agency, which has a budget of around $80 billion, Reuters reports. Even a smaller cut will sting the Postal Service, which has relied on Amazon's guaranteed volume as it posts recurring multibillion-dollar losses. But a deeper pullback would have created its own problems for Amazon, particularly in rural areas where USPS is central to its "last mile" delivery network.

The deal follows a bidding process USPS launched to test market prices for last-mile services, during which Amazon floated the sharper reduction and sounded out smaller carriers. After talks stalled, insiders said Amazon was considering ending its partnership with USPS. With other bidders' volume projections coming in lower than hoped, USPS moved back toward a direct agreement with its biggest customer. "We're pleased to have reached a new agreement with USPS that furthers our longstanding partnership and will let us continue supporting our customers and communities together," Amazon said in a statement.