Republican on Armed Services Expects Deployment in Iran

A Republican lawmaker who helps oversee military personnel in the House says he expects US ground forces to be sent into Iran. Rep. Pat Fallon of Texas, chair of the Armed Services subcommittee on military personnel and a former Air Force officer, told Fox Business on Monday that he anticipates at least American special operations troops will be deployed alongside regional allies, backed by US air power. "I just don't see any other way," he said, per the Hill, when asked about the prospect of "boots on the ground." Fallon added that the US "can't leave until the job is done" and the behavior of Iran's government is altered. He said the size of Iran makes any campaign difficult without troops present.