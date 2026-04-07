Nutella Jar Drifts Through Big Artemis II Moment

It's one small segment in a video from the Artemis II mission, and one big moment for Nutella. As the four astronauts became the farthest people ever to travel from Earth on Monday—252,752 miles out during a loop around the moon—a jar of Nutella was seen drifting through the Orion capsule about four minutes before the distance mark was hit, Futurism reports. The moment went viral, with some commenters noting that Nutella had traveled farther into space than anybody currently on Earth, and others calling it "the ultimate space ad," reports Mashable.