Howard Stern's Fired Live-In Assistant Sues

Howard Stern's latest controversy isn't on the air—it's in a New York courtroom. A former assistant has sued the radio host, his wife Beth Ostrosky Stern, and two production companies, alleging she was subjected to a hostile work environment while living and working in the couple's Southampton mansion, USA Today reports. Leslie Kuhn, hired in 2022 as an office manager for the Howard Stern Show and later promoted to live-in executive assistant, says her job expanded to running household operations and helping manage Beth Stern's cat-rescue efforts. Kuhn contends she was abruptly fired in February for "alleged misconduct" after originally being told she'd get a raise in 2026.

Kuhn, who moved in to the Sterns' home in May 2024 per Page Six, claims her dismissal stemmed from chaotic business operations, strain caused by on-site animal rescue operations, a toxic workplace, and "questionable" accounting practices. The lawsuit also challenges multiple nondisclosure and confidentiality agreements Kuhn is said to have signed, which she calls fraudulent and overly one-sided, arguing they silence her while allowing Stern and associates to speak freely about her. She's asking the court to rule on whether those agreements are valid. Stern's camp has not yet publicly commented. Beth Stern has spoken publicly about her passion for animal rescue, at one point saying that over a period of five years, she'd fostered 900 cats in her home, TMZ reports.