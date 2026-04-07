China: Scholar Died After 'Hostile' Meeting With US Feds

A death on the University of Michigan campus is now entangled in a diplomatic dispute between Washington and Beijing. Chinese officials are urging the US to fully investigate the March 20 death of 32-year-old researcher Danhao Wang, alleging he died by suicide after "hostile questioning" by federal agents about his work, per Detroit News. UM police say they are probing the case as a possible act of self-harm after Wang, an electrical and computer engineering research assistant, was found late March 19 after a fall inside the engineering school's George G. Brown building. Wang—described by UM Engineering Dean Karen Thole as a "brilliant young mind" whose research in semiconductor materials had already drawn major recognition—died the following day.