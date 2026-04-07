China: Scholar Died After 'Hostile' Meeting With US Feds

A death on the University of Michigan campus is now entangled in a diplomatic dispute between Washington and Beijing. Chinese officials are urging the US to fully investigate the March 20 death of 32-year-old researcher Danhao Wang, alleging he died by suicide after "hostile questioning" by federal agents about his work, per Detroit News. UM police say they are probing the case as a possible act of self-harm after Wang, an electrical and computer engineering research assistant, was found late March 19 after a fall inside the engineering school's George G. Brown building. Wang—described by UM Engineering Dean Karen Thole as a "brilliant young mind" whose research in semiconductor materials had already drawn major recognition—died the following day.
Without naming Wang or the university, the Chinese Consulate in Chicago and the Foreign Ministry have publicly accused US authorities of overreaching on national security grounds, "harassing" Chinese scholars, and "poison[ing] the atmosphere" of cultural exchange. Officials demanded an explanation for Wang's death and an end to what they describe as discriminatory law enforcement and wrongful convictions, per the Michigan Daily. Wang's death comes amid an ongoing federal crackdown on alleged foreign influence and espionage at US universities—a topic UM's interim president, Domenico Grasso, was questioned on in Congress days later. Grasso stressed that foreign students "enrich our campuses," offering "different perspectives from around the world."