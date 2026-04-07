Politics | Tony Gonzales Tony Gonzales Accused of 'Sexual Bullying' by 2nd Woman Ex-staffer says Texas GOP congressman repeatedly pushed for nude photos By Evann Gastaldo withNewser.AI Posted Apr 7, 2026 3:00 AM CDT Copied FILE - Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, is seen before the flag-draped casket bearing the remains of Hershel W. "Woody" Williams lies in honor in the U.S. Capitol, July 14, 2022, in Washington. (Tom Williams/Pool photo via AP, File) A fresh allegation is deepening the ethical cloud over Texas Rep. Tony Gonzales, the Guardian reports. A second former staffer says the Republican congressman sent her sexually explicit text messages and repeatedly pressed her for nude photos while she worked as his political director during his 2020 campaign, as the San Antonio Express-News first reported. The woman, whose name is being withheld by outlets citing policies on alleged harassment victims, told NBC News Gonzales asked for such photos more than a dozen times over three days and tried over several weeks to start a sexual relationship. She described the behavior as "sexual bullying," saying she repeatedly tried to deflect him and that he once texted her, "47 nos is about my limit." The ex-staffer, a former soldier and defense contractor, said Gonzales twice came to her home but that the interaction never turned physical: "We didn't so much as touch," she told the Express-News. Gonzales, who is married with six children, earlier acknowledged an affair with another aide, Regina Santos-Aviles, who died by suicide in 2025. He ended his reelection campaign after the House ethics committee opened an inquiry into that relationship but has said he will finish his term, which runs through January 2027. His office did not respond to the Guardian's request for comment. The House Ethics Committee also has not commented on the new allegations. Read These Next 'This is not a disease you want to come back.' Parents charged after zoo wolf gets a taste of toddler. Iran has an answer for the proposed ceasefire. In his annual letter, Dimon warns of a 'skunk at the party.' Report an error