Tony Gonzales Accused of 'Sexual Bullying' by 2nd Woman

A fresh allegation is deepening the ethical cloud over Texas Rep. Tony Gonzales, the Guardian reports. A second former staffer says the Republican congressman sent her sexually explicit text messages and repeatedly pressed her for nude photos while she worked as his political director during his 2020 campaign, as the San Antonio Express-News first reported. The woman, whose name is being withheld by outlets citing policies on alleged harassment victims, told NBC News Gonzales asked for such photos more than a dozen times over three days and tried over several weeks to start a sexual relationship. She described the behavior as "sexual bullying," saying she repeatedly tried to deflect him and that he once texted her, "47 nos is about my limit."