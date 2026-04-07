Sam Altman May Have a Trust Issue

Sam Altman has spent years insisting AI needs unusually principled leadership. The New Yorker asks whether he's the one to provide it—or the biggest risk of all. In a sweeping investigation, Ronan Farrow and Andrew Marantz detail how OpenAI's CEO went from being quietly pushed out by his own board over alleged "lying" and safety shortcuts, to orchestrating a lightning-fast comeback that left his critics sidelined and his power largely intact. Internal memos from co-founder Ilya Sutskever and early safety leader Dario Amodei, reviewed by the magazine, accuse Altman of serial deception, pitting colleagues against one another, and diluting OpenAI's founding safety commitments as the company chased money, speed, and a trillion-dollar valuation.