Medicare Is Helping Seniors Get Their Hands on CBD

Medicare is dipping into the hemp business, and seniors could be the test case, reports Axios . For the first time, the federal program is piloting coverage of certain CBD products, offering providers up to $500 per patient annually to discuss and supply them as part of care—so long as they pay upfront and the products stay within strict THC limits, are third-party tested, and meet state rules. The move involves some 68,000 Medicare providers nationwide, notes Vice .

The move aligns with a broader White House effort to reduce marijuana's federal restrictions and with growing unease over how the system handles chronic pain. Supporters say it could curb risky self-experimentation by older adults who already use cannabis for issues like pain and insomnia without medical guidance. "Right now, seniors are muddling their way through it themselves," says Leigh Vinocur of medical marijuana advocacy group National Compassionate Care Council.

Federal health officials say the pilot should yield real-world data on safety and effectiveness, but critics aren't waiting: anti-marijuana groups have sued, calling the program unlawful and dangerous for seniors. Participation may also lag, experts warn, because Medicare providers must front the product costs. Another twist arrives in November, when a new law will tighten the legal definition of hemp, forcing Medicare to adjust which products qualify.