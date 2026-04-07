Judge Lets Lil Nas X Enter Treatment, Possibly Avoid Jail

Lil Nas X just got a potential legal reset—if he sticks to a court-ordered mental health plan. A Los Angeles judge on Monday approved the rapper, born Montero Hill, for a mental health diversion program that could wipe out his felony assault case in two years, Variety reports. Hill was arrested in August after police said he was walking on LA's Ventura Boulevard in just underwear and cowboy boots and later charged with three counts of battery on a police officer and one count of resisting an executive officer; he had pleaded not guilty and faced up to five years in prison.

Judge Alan Schneider ruled the incident was out of character and connected to Hill's bipolar disorder, noting Hill "appears to be doing very well" with treatment. Hill's lawyer said he voluntarily entered an Arizona treatment facility and completed almost two months of inpatient care. If he continues treatment and obeys all laws, the judge will consider dismissing the charges in April 2028. Outside court, Hill told Rolling Stone he was "very thankful" and aware "it could have been much worse." His hits include "Old Town Road," "Industry Baby," and "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)," the Guardian reports.