Michigan Beats UConn to Win 2nd National Title

High-scoring Michigan had to get down and dirty to dig out the national title Monday, making only two 3-pointers all night but still muscling its way to a 69-63 victory over stingy, stubborn UConn, the AP reports. Elliot Cadeau led the Wolverines with 19 points, including the team's first 3, which came 7:04 into the second half. The second, from freshman Trey McKenney, came with 1:50 left and felt like a dagger, giving the coach Dusty May's team full of transfers a nine-point lead. To no one's surprise, UConn fought to the finish. Solo Ball banked in a 3 to cut it to four with 37 seconds left—and after two missed free throws, UConn's Alex Karaban (17 points) barely grazed the rim on a 3 that would've cut the deficit to one with 17 seconds left.

Michigan also got outrebounded 22-12 on the offensive glass by a UConn team that would not go away. Not until McKenney sank two free throws to bring Michigan's shooting from the line to 25 for 28 for the night could the Wolverines (37-3) kick off the celebration for the program's second title—the other coming in 1989. But this game had a 1950s feel to it. "If you'd told me we would shoot it this poorly and (be) dominated on the glass and still find a way to win, I don't know if I would have believed you," May said. "This team just found a way all season."

Michigan had to fight for everything. The Wolverines missed their first 11 shots from 3, finished 2 for 15 from there, and won despite the struggles of their best player, Yaxel Lendeborg. Ailing with a hurt knee and foot that kept him from elevating, the graduate transfer from UAB finished with 13 points on 4-of-13 shooting. Truth be told, it wasn't anyone's prettiest night. UConn's hopes at becoming the first team since John Wooden's UCLA dynasty to win three titles in four seasons came up short, done in by massive foul trouble and its own terrible shooting. Coach Dan Hurley's team shot 30.9% from the floor and missed its first 11 shots from 3 in the second half.