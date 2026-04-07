This Is Who's Filling Colbert's CBS Timeslot

CBS is giving Stephen Colbert the boot, but it hopes the laughs will continue without him. The day after the Late Show With Stephen Colbert ends on May 21, the network will plug in a two-hour comedy block from comedian and media mogul Byron Allen, per the Hollywood Reporter . Starting May 22, Comics Unleashed With Byron Allen moves up into the 11:35pm slot, with Allen-produced game show Funny You Should Ask airing in its old timeslot at 12:35am as part of an agreement that runs for the 2026-27 season.

"The world can never have enough laughter," Allen says in a statement, per the Hill, adding he appreciates "CBS' confidence in me." He's publicly campaigned for the 11:35pm time slot since October, per the Reporter. Allen's company is buying the time from CBS and will sell the ads itself, a setup expected to turn late night into a profit center for the network. Two episodes of Comics Unleashed, a 30-minute combined talk show and stand-up showcase that replaced the canceled After Midnight game show starting in September, will air back to back, followed by back-to-back episodes of Funny You Should Ask, a game show hosted by Jon Kelley with various comics contributing, per CNN and USA Today. (See what Colbert will be up to here.)