As Deadline Nears, Iran Calls for Human Shields

With President Trump's threat to bomb Iranian power plants and bridges hours away, Iran is calling for defense in the form of human shields, reports the Independent . A government official identified as the secretary of the Supreme Council of Youth and Adolescents issued the plea in a video message, per the AP . Alireza Rahimi called for young people, athletes, artists, and university students to gather "around the power plants that are our national assets and capital (and) belong to the future of Iran and to the Iranian youth." Trump has threatened to strike if Iran doesn't open the Strait of Hormuz by 8pm Eastern Tuesday.

No signs of a diplomatic breakthrough were evident Tuesday morning, reports the New York Times. "I can tell you, they're negotiating, we think in good faith—we're going to find out," Trump said Monday. The president warned that "the entire country can be taken out in one night" and dismissed concerns that such strikes might constitute a war crime. Still, France, New Zealand, and UN chief António Guterres were among those cautioning Washington against strikes on civilian and energy sites. Israel, meanwhile, warned Iranians on Tuesday not to travel by train because it could put their lives at risk.