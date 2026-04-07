War Looms Large as Georgia Votes to Replace Greene

Voters in Georgia are about to weigh in on who should replace Marjorie Taylor Greene in Congress, and the results might be a test of the public's stance on the Iran war, reports the New York Times. Tuesday's special House runoff in the deep-red 14th District pits Democrat Shawn Harris, a cattle farmer and retired Army brigadier general, against Republican Clayton Fuller, a former prosecutor and Air National Guard veteran. Harris has made opposition to the war central to his campaign, tying it to higher gas, diesel, and fertilizer costs and accusing President Trump of putting American lives and wallets at risk. Fuller backs Trump's decision, calling Iran's government a "death cult" and arguing the war makes the US safer. His campaign has centered on support for Trump's immigration crackdown.