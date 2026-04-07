After This Scene, Hockey Fan Handed Indefinite Ban

A Dallas Stars fan won't be returning to American Airlines Center after being linked to an apparent Nazi salute during a December game. The team said Monday it identified and spoke with the ticket-buyer caught up in a viral video showing at least four men raising and extending their right arms as the Stars' goal song, "Puck Off" by Pantera, played during a Dec. 21 matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs, per the New York Times. That fan has been banned from the arena indefinitely, according to the statement; the team did not release the person's name.