After This Scene, Hockey Fan Handed Indefinite Ban

A Dallas Stars fan won't be returning to American Airlines Center after being linked to an apparent Nazi salute during a December game. The team said Monday it identified and spoke with the ticket-buyer caught up in a viral video showing at least four men raising and extending their right arms as the Stars' goal song, "Puck Off" by Pantera, played during a Dec. 21 matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs, per the New York Times. That fan has been banned from the arena indefinitely, according to the statement; the team did not release the person's name.
The Stars said they're boosting in-arena messaging about the Fan Code of Conduct and stepping up staff training to spot and address violations, stressing that discriminatory or hateful behavior "will not be tolerated." The Stars only launched an investigation this month after the clip spread across social media, per the Times and ESPN. American Airlines Center, which hosts both the Stars and the NBA's Mavericks, is also investigating, it said in its own statement, citing a "zero tolerance" stance on hate and discrimination. Fans who break conduct rules, the arena warned, risk ejection and possible prosecution.