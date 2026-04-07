Trump: A 'Whole Civilization' May Die Tonight

President Trump is not easing up on his threats as the Iran deadline looms . A new Truth Social post on Tuesday morning begins with the jarring line: "A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don't want that to happen, but it probably will." Trump has given Iran's leaders until 8pm Eastern Tuesday to open the Strait of Hormuz and has promised to decimate the nation's infrastructure if they fail to do so. No signs of a diplomatic breakthrough on a potential 45-day ceasefire were evident on Tuesday morning, reports the New York Times , though Trump suggested one was still possible.

Now "that we have Complete and Total Regime Change, where different, smarter, and less radicalized minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS?" he wrote. "We will find out tonight, one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World. 47 years of extortion, corruption, and death, will finally end."

Meanwhile, the fighting continued: The US struck more than 50 military targets on Iran's vital Kharg Island early Tuesday, reports the Wall Street Journal. Israel said it hit Iranian government targets and a petrochemical site in Shiraz, its third strike on Iran's energy sector in recent days, and warned Iranians to avoid train travel. Iran, for its part, again aimed at energy facilities in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.