After Controversial Vote, Lawmaker's House Is Shot Up

An Indianapolis city councilman who backed a controversial data center project woke up to gunfire at his home and a note that read "no data centers," authorities say. Ron Gibson said 13 rounds were fired at his house just before 1am Monday, shattering an exterior glass door and piercing the wooden front door while he and his 8-year-old son were inside, reports the New York Times. He said bullets landed "just steps" from his dining room table, where his son had been playing the day before. Police, who were called to the block after 9am, said no one was hurt and described it as a "targeted" incident. The note in a plastic bag was reportedly found tucked under the doormat.