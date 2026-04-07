After Controversial Vote, Lawmaker's House Is Shot Up

An Indianapolis city councilman who backed a controversial data center project woke up to gunfire at his home and a note that read "no data centers," authorities say. Ron Gibson said 13 rounds were fired at his house just before 1am Monday, shattering an exterior glass door and piercing the wooden front door while he and his 8-year-old son were inside, reports the New York Times. He said bullets landed "just steps" from his dining room table, where his son had been playing the day before. Police, who were called to the block after 9am, said no one was hurt and described it as a "targeted" incident. The note in a plastic bag was reportedly found tucked under the doormat.
The shooting came days after Gibson joined a 6-2 council vote to rezone a long-vacant site so Los Angeles-based Metrobloks can build a data center in his district. Neighbors had spent months objecting, citing environmental concerns and the impact on a historic area. Gibson has argued the project could bring investment, jobs, and tax revenue. "Violence is never the answer, especially when it puts families at risk," he said in a statement. Council President Maggie A. Lewis called the incident "an act of intimidation" and said no official should fear for their safety over policy decisions. She urged anyone with information to contact police, who have yet to name any suspects. Additional security was in place for Monday's council meeting, per the Indianapolis Star.