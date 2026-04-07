Onetime Aussie War Hero Charged With War Crimes

Australia's best-known war hero is now facing criminal charges tied to the conflict that made him famous. Ben Roberts-Smith, a former Special Air Service corporal and recipient of the Victoria Cross, was arrested at Sydney airport and is expected in court Tuesday on five counts of the war crime of murder, allegedly involving the killing of unarmed detainees in Afghanistan between 2009 and 2012. The 47-year-old, who left the military in 2013, has consistently rejected the accusations as false and malicious, notes the BBC. A 2023 civil defamation ruling found he had unlawfully killed several unarmed Afghans, a judgment he unsuccessfully appealed; these findings were at a lower standard of proof than in a criminal case.