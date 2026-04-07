Billionaire Floats Huge Music Industry Deal

Financier Bill Ackman is making a run at Universal Music Group with an offer that pegs the world's biggest record label at about $60 billion. That's nearly 80% higher than where it traded last week, notes the New York Times. His Pershing Square Capital wants UMG to merge with Pershing Square Sparc Holdings in a deal that would move the company's listing from Amsterdam to the New York Stock Exchange and base the new entity in Nevada, reports the Wall Street Journal. If UMG's board and investors sign off, Pershing expects the transaction to close by year's end.