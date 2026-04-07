Iran War Is a Sudden Boon for US Plastic Makers

A once-stagnant corner of American manufacturing just got a wartime jolt. At the Wall Street Journal, John Keilman reports that the Iran conflict and Tehran's move to block the Strait of Hormuz have abruptly turned US plastics and chemical companies into standout market winners, led by Dow and LyondellBasell. With Middle Eastern producers forced to curb output and European and Asian plants cut off from Persian Gulf crude, prices for key plastics like polyethylene and polypropylene have surged at a pace one veteran analyst says he's never seen. Dow has pushed through multiple polyethylene price hikes in weeks and is running its "cracker" facilities nearly flat out; its stock is up about 77% this year, while LyondellBasell's has jumped roughly 84%.