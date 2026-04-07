Fellow Rapper Charged After Shooting of Offset

Rapper Lil Tjay was taken into custody Monday night after fellow rapper Offset was shot and wounded in Florida, authorities say. Police identified Lil Tjay, 24, by his legal name, Tione Jayden Merritt, and said he was "charged in connection with the incident" outside the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, reports NBC News. However, he has been charged only with disorderly conduct for allegedly taking part in a fight, not with the shooting, notes TMZ. Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus and who shares three children with Cardi B, was hospitalized with injuries described as non-life-threatening.