Kidnapped Shelly Kittleson Is Freed in Iraq

Militia frees American journalist after weeklong captivity amid prisoner swap
Posted Apr 7, 2026 11:51 AM CDT
Kidnapped Shelly Kittleson Is Freed in Iraq
This 2025 photo taken in Iraq and provided by Barb Kittleson shows Shelly Kittleson, an American freelance journalist who was kidnapped Tuesday, March 31, 2026, in Iraq.   (Barb Kittleson via AP)

An American journalist seized off a Baghdad street has been freed after a week of captivity, reports the New York Times. Kataib Hezbollah, a powerful Iraqi militia aligned with Iran, said Tuesday it had released 49-year-old Shelly Kittleson and ordered her to leave the country. A militia commander said the group's decision to release Kittleson came "in appreciation of the patriotic stances of the outgoing prime minister," Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, who had been negotiating for her release, per the AP.

Two Iraqi security officials say Kittleson's freedom came as part of a swap for several detained militia members, according to the Times. Kittleson is a freelance correspondent who has covered conflicts in Iraq, Syria, and Afghanistan for outlets including Al-Monitor. She had reportedly been warned about threats against her in the days before her abduction. The episode underscores US concerns about Iranian-backed militias, which have repeatedly targeted American interests in Iraq and the region and prompted the US Embassy in March to urge all US citizens to leave the country.

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