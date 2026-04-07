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Iran war

As Deadline Looms, a Look at How Talks Are Going

Axios reports on 'glimmer of hope,' while other outlets say Iran has cut off negotiations in protest
Posted Apr 7, 2026 12:51 PM CDT
As Deadline Looms, a Look at How Talks Are Going
A woman carries her pet as she walks along a street market near Tajrish Bazaar in Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, April 7, 2026.   (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Will negotiators strike a deal on Iran before 8pm Eastern Tuesday? Hours beforehand, the reports are conflicting, to put it mildly. Some examples:

  • The New York Times reports that Iran "has stopped engaging in talks to halt the fighting" in response to President Trump's heightened threats. ("A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again," he warned on Tuesday.) The talks in question were being handled via mediators from Pakistan and other nations.
  • The Wall Street Journal similarly reports that Iran "has cut off direct communication" with the US after Trump's warning about wiping out an "entire civilization."

  • More hopeful news comes from Axios, which reports on a "glimmer of hope" emerging for a deal on Tuesday afternoon. The story quotes a US official who says "the thinking in the White House has shifted from 'can we get there?' to 'can we get there by 8 o'clock tonight?'" The story reports that Iran sent a counter-proposal to the US on Monday that was seen as workable.
  • The Guardian reports that while negotiations continued Tuesday morning, "there were few clear developments."
  • Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that only Trump knows "where things stand and what he will do." She added that "the Iranian regime has until 8pm Eastern Time to meet the moment and make a deal with the United States."

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