Dems Blast Trump Over Threat to Destroy Iran Civilization

President Trump's latest warning to Iran has Democrats in Congress talking about impeachment, the 25th Amendment, and war crimes. On Tuesday, the president used Truth Social to threaten that Iran's "whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again" unless it reopens the Strait of Hormuz and agrees to a peace deal by 8pm Eastern. Lawmakers in his party have largely stayed quiet so far; Democrats did the opposite, the Hill reports.

Sen. Chris Murphy accused Trump of threatening a war crime. "Threatening to end an entire civilization of 90 million people in order to bend a nation's conduct to your will is grossly morally wrong," Murphy said on X. "It is evil. And we should say this loudly."