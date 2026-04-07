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Bill Gates to Testify Before Panel Investigating Epstein

Microsoft co-founder to face June 10 questioning on Epstein ties
Posted Apr 7, 2026 2:33 PM CDT
Bill Gates to Testify Before Panel Investigating Epstein
Bill Gates attends a dinner with President Trump in the State Dining Room of the White House, Sept. 4, 2025.   (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Bill Gates has agreed to answer lawmakers' questions about his ties to Jeffrey Epstein. The Microsoft co-founder is set for a closed-door, transcribed interview with the House Oversight Committee on June 10 as part of its Epstein probe, CBS News reports, citing a source familiar with the plans.

  • Committee chair Rep. James Comer wrote to Gates last month requesting an interview, saying that based on public records and Justice Department documents, the committee "believes you have information that will assist in its investigation."

  • Gates has previously apologized to staff at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation for his relationship with Epstein, which he has said ran from 2011 to 2014. The convicted sex offender wrote emails in 2013 pushing unverified claims about Gates' private life—allegations Gates' team has called "absolutely absurd and completely false." Gates reportedly admitted to staff that he "did have affairs, one with a Russian bridge player who met me at bridge events, and one with a Russian nuclear physicist who I met through business activities."
  • A Gates spokesperson said he "welcomes the opportunity to appear before the Committee," adding, "While he never witnessed or participated in any of Epstein's illegal conduct, he is looking forward to answering all the committee's questions to support their important work."
  • Sources tell the Hill that others who have agreed to testify before the panel in the coming months include Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, former Epstein aide Lesley Groff, and Tova Noel, one of the jail guards who was on duty when Epstein died in 2019. Those who have already testified include Bill and Hillary Clinton.

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