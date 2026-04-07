Bill Gates to Testify Before Panel Investigating Epstein

Bill Gates has agreed to answer lawmakers' questions about his ties to Jeffrey Epstein. The Microsoft co-founder is set for a closed-door, transcribed interview with the House Oversight Committee on June 10 as part of its Epstein probe, CBS News reports, citing a source familiar with the plans.

Committee chair Rep. James Comer wrote to Gates last month requesting an interview, saying that based on public records and Justice Department documents, the committee "believes you have information that will assist in its investigation."