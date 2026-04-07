Delivery Driver Pleads Guilty to Murdering 7-Year-Old Girl

A former FedEx driver accused of killing a 7-year-old girl after he said he accidentally struck her with his van while delivering a Christmas gift to her Texas home, and then strangled her during a fit of panic, pleaded guilty to capital murder just after his trial began Tuesday. Tanner Horner faces either the death penalty or life in prison in the December 2022 killing of Athena Strand, whose body was found two days after she was reported missing in the rural town of Paradise, near Fort Worth.

Jurors, who will decide Horner's punishment, began hearing testimony after the plea, the AP reports. As Athena's stepmother testified about the search for the girl, the jury was shown an image of Athena taken from a video inside the delivery truck. She was still alive and sitting on her knees behind the driver's seat.