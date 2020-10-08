(Newser)
–
As the coronavirus sweeps through the upper reaches of government, Republican Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic challenger Kamala Harris faced off Wednesday night in a debate highlighting the parties' sharply conflicting visions for a nation in crisis, per the AP. The candidates appeared on the stage in the University of Utah's Kingsbury Hall exactly 12.25 feet apart and separated by plexiglass barriers, with warnings to all guests that anyone who refuses to wear a face mask will be removed—an extraordinary backdrop for the only vice presidential debate of 2020. Some critics say Pence shouldn't have even been there in person, as he attended an event last week at the White House with Trump and others who've since tested positive. Pence's staff and doctors, however, insist he doesn't need to quarantine, under CDC guidelines. Moderator Susan Page, the Washington bureau chief for USA Today, kicked off the 90-minute debate on the topic of COVID-19:
- Harris first criticized what she called "the greatest failure of any presidential administration in the history of our country" in dealing with the pandemic, accusing Trump's team of minimizing the severity of the disease and still not having a real plan in place to adequately address it. Pence pushed back, hailing the Trump administration's Operation Warp Speed and saying the Biden-Harris plan simply resembled Trump's. "It looks a little bit like plagiarism," he noted. More here on their virus conversation.
- Page also asked about transparency, specifically on whether information about the president's health should be public information. "The American people have a right to know about the health and well-being of their president," Pence answered first. Harris' short answer: "Absolutely." She then addressed the concept of transparency overall, citing the recent bombshell of the revelation of Trump's tax returns. Pence hit back by saying Trump had paid "tens of millions of dollars in taxes."