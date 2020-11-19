Wasn't Me, Says the Pope After 'Like' of Risque Photo

(Newser) – Of all the "likes" on a racy photo posted by Brazilian model Natalia Garibotto, one stood out. It came from Franciscus, which just happens to be the Instagram account of none other than Pope Francis, reports the Catholic News Agency. The "like" disappeared when CNA asked the Vatican about it, and the Holy See insists that Francis had nothing to do with it. For one thing, his social media accounts are managed by a team and he rarely posts things himself. For another, well, he's the pope.

"We can exclude that the 'like' came from the Holy See, and it has turned to Instagram for explanations," a spokesperson tells the Guardian. Instagram has not commented, but Garibotto seems pretty happy with the turn of events. "At least I'm going to heaven," she tweeted last week. CNA tactfully describes the image (you can see it here) as one in which "Garibotto’s mostly-uncovered posterior is visible in the picture." (Read more Pope Francis stories.)

