Carole Baskin Sues Netflix

(Newser) – Tiger King 2 is coming on Nov. 17, and Carole Baskin isn't happy about her inclusion in it. The Big Cat Rescue founder is suing Netflix for using footage of her in the documentary miniseries sequel, since Baskin says she only signed release forms to appear in the first Tiger King, Variety reports. She wants footage of her removed. Hours after the breach of contract lawsuit was filed, a judge denied Baskin's request for a temporary restraining order, meaning the docuseries will likely premiere as planned, with any Baskin footage still included, per Deadline.

Baskin claimed last year that Netflix tricked her into appearing in the first Tiger King, and she repeats those allegations in the lawsuit. The streaming service, per the lawsuit, told her Tiger King would be "an exposé of the big cat breeding and cub petting trade akin to the documentary feature film entitled Blackfish," rather than focusing on what the suit calls "Joe Exotic's roadside zoo."

The lawsuit takes aim at Netflix and the docuseries for painting Baskin's rescue as the same type of outfit Joe Exotic ran, as well as for implying Baskin was involved in the disappearance of her first husband in 1997. When the Tiger King sequel was announced in September, Baskin told Variety that when the directors tried to "clear the air" with her, she told them to "lose my number because that was not at all what we had agreed we were working on." She added, "I wouldn’t call Eric Goode or Rebecca Chaiklin true documentarians. I mean that was just a reality show dumpster fire." (Read more Carole Baskin stories.)