(Newser) – Congress will hear from Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky directly on Wednesday morning, reports Politico. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer informed members in a letter that Zelensky will speak to both chambers simultaneously via video, per the Washington Post. "Congress remains unwavering in our commitment to supporting Ukraine as they face (Vladimir) Putin's cruel and diabolical aggression," they wrote in the letter. The development comes as high-level talks resumed between Ukraine and Russia on Monday, even as Russian forces intensified their campaign.