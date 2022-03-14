World / Volodymyr Zelensky Zelensky Will Speak to US Congress Ukraine leader will make an in-person pitch on Wednesday morning By John Johnson, Newser Staff Posted Mar 14, 2022 9:25 AM CDT Copied In this photo, President Volodymyr Zelensky, left, takes a picture with a wounded soldier during his visit to a hospital in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP) (Newser) – Congress will hear from Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky directly on Wednesday morning, reports Politico. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer informed members in a letter that Zelensky will speak to both chambers simultaneously via video, per the Washington Post. "Congress remains unwavering in our commitment to supporting Ukraine as they face (Vladimir) Putin's cruel and diabolical aggression," they wrote in the letter. The development comes as high-level talks resumed between Ukraine and Russia on Monday, even as Russian forces intensified their campaign. (Read more Volodymyr Zelensky stories.)