Capitol Police Officer Will Tell Her Story in Prime Time

(Newser) – With never-seen video, new audio, and a mass of evidence, the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol will attempt to show the “harrowing story” of the deadly violence that erupted that day, along with the backstory of then-President Trump's efforts to overturn Joe Biden's election victory, per the AP. Multiple hearings are scheduled for this month, with the first beginning at 8pm Eastern Thursday. Major networks and their websites, except for Fox News, plan to carry the proceedings. The hearing also be streamed live via the committee's website and its YouTube channel.

Thursday's prime-time hearing will open with eyewitness testimony from the first police officer pummeled in the riot and from a documentary filmmaker tracking the extremist Proud Boys, who prepared to fight for Trump immediately after the election, and led the storming of the Capitol. More on the witnesses: First up will be accounts from police who engaged in hand-to-hand combat with the mob, with testimony from US Capitol Police Officer Caroline Edwards, who was seriously injured in the attack. Also appearing Thursday will be documentary maker Nick Quested, who filmed the Proud Boys storming the Capitol—and a pivotal leadership meeting with another extremist group, the Oath Keepers, the night before in a nearby parking garage.