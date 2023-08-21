SoCal Seems to Have Weathered Hilary's Punch

To be sure, Tropical Storm Hilary hammered Southern California with drenching rains and high winds over the last 24 hours. But so far, no major catastrophes have resulted. "Los Angeles was tested, but we came through it, and we came through it with minimal impacts," says Los Angeles City Council President Paul Krekorian, per the New York Times. San Diego, also in the storm's path, similarly avoided major incidents, per the Union-Tribune. The storm has been downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone as it continues to churn north. Still, many roads were impassable, including a section of Interstate 20 near Palm Springs. Downed trees also were familiar sites.
"Thank God my family is OK," Maura Taura of Sun Valley, California, told the AP after a three-story tree crashed down on two cars but missed the family home near Los Angeles. The storm dumped "more than half an average year's worth of rain on some areas," per the AP, including the aforementioned Palm Springs, which had gotten 3 inches by Sunday evening. The heaviest rainfall was recorded in Mount San Jacinto in Riverside County, where 11.7 inches fell, reports CNN. The highest wind gust was 84mph at Black Mountain in San Diego County. As the storm moves north, 1 to 5 inches of rain were forecast in Oregon and Idaho, per CBS News. Nevada is worried about flooding the Mojave Desert. (Read more Hurricane Hilary stories.)