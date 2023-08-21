SoCal Seems to Have Weathered Hilary's Punch

To be sure, Tropical Storm Hilary hammered Southern California with drenching rains and high winds over the last 24 hours. But so far, no major catastrophes have resulted. "Los Angeles was tested, but we came through it, and we came through it with minimal impacts," says Los Angeles City Council President Paul Krekorian, per the New York Times. San Diego, also in the storm's path, similarly avoided major incidents, per the Union-Tribune. The storm has been downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone as it continues to churn north. Still, many roads were impassable, including a section of Interstate 20 near Palm Springs. Downed trees also were familiar sites.