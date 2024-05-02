Police Move In on UCLA Encampment

After hours of threatening arrests over loudspeakers, police began breaking up a pro-Palestinian protest encampment on the UCLA campus early Thursday. The AP reports that the sound of flash bangs could be heard as hundreds of officers moved in and started taking down barricades and tents. The Daily Bruin student newspaper reports that California Highway Patrol prison buses have been stationed on campus and at least five protesters have been detained. As the police presence on campus steadily grew Wednesday night, a faculty member told the Bruin that professors in the encampment planned to be arrested alongside students.

Outnumbered LAPD officers retreated after an earlier effort to enter the encampment, KABC reports. At around 3am local time, after police issued warnings for protesters to disperse, the university told students to stay away from Dickson Plaza, the site of the encampment, CNN reports. "The University of California Los Angeles has declared the encampment and all unauthorized tents and structures in Dickson Plaza to be unlawful," a safety alert stated. "The University requires that everyone must leave the encampment and adjacent areas, as well as all unauthorized structures and tents immediately, until further notice."

The AP notes that the massive police presence on campus Wednesday "contrasted strongly" with the previous night, when pro-Israel counter-protesters attacked the encampment and it took hours for police to bring the situation under control. Officials including UC President Michael V. Drake are calling for an investigation, the Los Angeles Times reports. "The limited and delayed campus law enforcement response at UCLA last night was unacceptable—and it demands answers," a spokesperson for Gov. Gavin Newsom said Wednesday. (More 2024 campus protests stories.)