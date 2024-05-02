Body of Bridge Collapse Victim Found in Truck

The body of a fifth person killed in the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse has been recovered, leaving one worker still missing. Police said the body of 49-year-old welder Miguel Luna was recovered from a truck after the vehicle was found by a Unified Command salvage team, CNN reports. Maryland State Police investigators worked with Maryland Transportation Authority Police and the FBI to recover the body, with assistance from the Maryland State Police Underwater Recovery Team and Crime Scene Unit, Unified Command said in a statement. Luna was part of a crew fixing potholes on the Baltimore bridge when it was hit by a cargo ship on March 26.
Luna, a father of three from El Salvador, had lived in Maryland for 19 years and worked for construction company Brawner Builders for around 15 years. The Baltimore Sun reports that Luna and his wife "are minor celebrities for the family's pink-and-white food truck, Pupuseria Y Antojitos Carmencita Luna." At a memorial soccer tournament last month, Luna's wife said the family was praying that his body would be found. The body of a fourth worker was recovered on April 14. (More Baltimore bridge collapse stories.)