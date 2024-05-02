Body of Bridge Collapse Victim Found in Truck

The body of a fifth person killed in the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse has been recovered, leaving one worker still missing. Police said the body of 49-year-old welder Miguel Luna was recovered from a truck after the vehicle was found by a Unified Command salvage team, CNN reports. Maryland State Police investigators worked with Maryland Transportation Authority Police and the FBI to recover the body, with assistance from the Maryland State Police Underwater Recovery Team and Crime Scene Unit, Unified Command said in a statement. Luna was part of a crew fixing potholes on the Baltimore bridge when it was hit by a cargo ship on March 26.