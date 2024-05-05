Buffett Discusses Losses, Future at Somber Meeting

Warren Buffett discussed investments, as usual, in his remarks to Berkshire Hathaway's annual shareholder meeting in Omaha on Saturday. But he also referenced another type of loss, as well as his own mortality, in the first gathering of the company's investors since the death last fall at 99 of longtime business partner Charlie Munger. Topics covered include:

Apple: Shareholders learned they'd sold 13% of their stake in the company in the first quarter, the Wall Street Journal reports. Buffett reassured the crowd that he's still big on Apple, though the value of Berkshire's stake fell 22% by the end of March, per Yahoo Finance. The chairman and chief executive said tax reasons are behind the sale; Apple shares jumped 48% last year. He pointed out that Tim Cook, the company's chief executive, was in the arena.