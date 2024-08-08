Trump Floats 3 Debates, Makes an MLK Boast

Donald Trump is now floating the prospect of three debates with Kamala Harris next month. At a Mar-a-Lago news conference on Thursday, the former president said his campaign had worked out three dates with the networks, reports the Hill :

Trump had previously ruled out a debate on ABC, but the network confirmed in a statement during Trump's news conference that it was now a go. "I look forward to the debates because I think we have to set the record straight," Trump said. The Harris campaign has not yet confirmed whether she has agreed to the Fox and NBC debates, the latter of which is an entirely new proposal, notes Politico. She already had agreed to the ABC matchup.

During the news conference, Trump rejected the idea that his campaign has had to shift tactics to combat Harris' momentum. "I haven't recalibrated strategy at all," said Trump, per the New York Times. "It's the same policies—open borders, weak on crime." The former president also pushed back on claims that Harris was outdrawing him with some bold claims: