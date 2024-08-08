Trump Floats 3 Debates, Makes an MLK Boast

Donald Trump is now floating the prospect of three debates with Kamala Harris next month. At a Mar-a-Lago news conference on Thursday, the former president said his campaign had worked out three dates with the networks, reports the Hill:
- Sept. 4 on Fox News
- Sept. 10 on ABC News
- Sept. 25 on NBC News
Trump had previously ruled out a debate on ABC, but the network confirmed in a statement during Trump's news conference that it was now a go. "I look forward to the debates because I think we have to set the record straight," Trump said. The Harris campaign has not yet confirmed whether she has agreed to the Fox and NBC debates, the latter of which is an entirely new proposal, notes Politico. She already had agreed to the ABC matchup.
During the news conference, Trump rejected the idea that his campaign has had to shift tactics to combat Harris' momentum. "I haven't recalibrated strategy at all," said Trump, per the New York Times. "It's the same policies—open borders, weak on crime." The former president also pushed back on claims that Harris was outdrawing him with some bold claims:
- "Oh, give me a break," Trump said. "Listen, I had 107,000 people in New Jersey, you didn't report it. I'm so glad you asked. What did she have yesterday, 2,000 people?"
- He also referenced his speech in DC on Jan. 6, 2021, and drew a comparison to Martin Luther King's "I Have a Dream" speech in 1963, notes the Hill. "It's very hard to find a picture of that crowd," he said of his own speech. "If you look at Martin Luther King, when he did his speech, his great speech, and you look at ours. Same real estate. Same everything. Same number of people, if not, we had more."
(More Donald Trump 2024
stories.)