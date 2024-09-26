Melania Trump: There's More to the July Shooting Story

Melania Trump has given her first TV interview in more than two years, one in which she questioned the narrative surrounding the attempted assassination of her husband in Pennsylvania, reports CNN. The former first lady spoke to Fox News for the interview that aired Thursday, which comes ahead of the release of her memoir, Melania. Some highlights:

"I can't help but wonder, why didn't law enforcement officials arrest the shooter before the speech?" she said of the July shooting in Butler, per CNN. "There is definitely more to this story, and we need to uncover the truth."

"It's interesting how quiet and—everything became, all of the mainstream media," she said. "There were a few days of reporting about July 13 event, and everything then became quiet. So I had a lot of questions: What's going on? It's—this is not normal."