Melania Trump: There's More to the July Shooting Story

Former first lady gives rare interview, discusses assassination attempts
By Newser Editors,  Newser Staff
Posted Sep 26, 2024 11:49 AM CDT
Melania: 'I Think Something Was Watching Over Him'
Donald and Melania Trump during the final day of the Republican National Convention on July 18, 2024, in Milwaukee.   (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Melania Trump has given her first TV interview in more than two years, one in which she questioned the narrative surrounding the attempted assassination of her husband in Pennsylvania, reports CNN. The former first lady spoke to Fox News for the interview that aired Thursday, which comes ahead of the release of her memoir, Melania. Some highlights:

  • "I can't help but wonder, why didn't law enforcement officials arrest the shooter before the speech?" she said of the July shooting in Butler, per CNN. "There is definitely more to this story, and we need to uncover the truth."
  • "It's interesting how quiet and—everything became, all of the mainstream media," she said. "There were a few days of reporting about July 13 event, and everything then became quiet. So I had a lot of questions: What's going on? It's—this is not normal."

  • On a more personal level, she recounted hearing the news while in New York City. "I ran to the TV, and I rewind it, and I watched it," she said, adding that it was "very difficult" on son Barron, who rushed in from outside to watch, per the Washington Times. She also recalled hearing about the second attempted assassination, which happened in Florida. "I called again, and he was OK, because Secret Service were great," she said, per CNN. "The guys that they were with him, they were fantastic."
  • "I think both of the events—they were really miracles," she said. She added, per the Times: "I think something was watching over him. I think he's, it's almost like, the country really needs him."
  • She also faulted Democratic rhetoric for the attempted assassinations. "This needs to stop," she said. "The country needs to unite."
  • In the wide-ranging interview, the former first lady also criticized the federal raid on Mar-a-Lago over her husband's handling of classified documents, reports USA Today. "It made me angry. Yes. Invasion of privacy. And, the way it was done. ... I was really surprised."
(More Melania Trump stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X