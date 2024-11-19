Manhattan DA: Trump's Case Can't Be Dropped

But prosecutors in hush-money case open to delaying sentencing until after second term
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Nov 19, 2024 12:47 PM CST
Manhattan DA: Trump's Case Can't Be Dropped
Donald Trump speaks at a town hall at Lancaster County Convention Center, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, in Lancaster, Pa.   (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

New York prosecutors said Tuesday they'll oppose any effort to dismiss President-elect Donald Trump's hush money conviction as his sentencing looms, but they expressed some openness to delaying the case until after his impending second term. In a court filing Tuesday, the Manhattan district attorney's office said Trump's forthcoming presidency isn't grounds for dropping a case that was already tried, per the AP. But "given the need to balance competing constitutional interests," prosecutors said, "consideration must be given" to freezing the case until after he's out of office.

  • The conviction: Trump was convicted in May of falsifying business records to cover up a scheme to influence the 2016 election by paying hush money to a porn actor who said they'd had sex. Trump denies the allegations.
  • What's next: Judge Juan M. Merchan will decide how to proceed, and he has not provided a timetable.
  • The delay: The judge halted proceedings last week after Trump's lawyers urged him to dismiss the case "to avoid unconstitutional impediments" to the incoming president's ability to run the country. Sentencing had been scheduled for November 26.
(More President-elect Trump stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X