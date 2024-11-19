Manhattan DA: Trump's Case Can't Be Dropped

New York prosecutors said Tuesday they'll oppose any effort to dismiss President-elect Donald Trump's hush money conviction as his sentencing looms, but they expressed some openness to delaying the case until after his impending second term. In a court filing Tuesday, the Manhattan district attorney's office said Trump's forthcoming presidency isn't grounds for dropping a case that was already tried, per the AP. But "given the need to balance competing constitutional interests," prosecutors said, "consideration must be given" to freezing the case until after he's out of office.