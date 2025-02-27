Hackman's Daughter Has a Theory

A daughter of actor Gene Hackman, who was found dead in his Santa Fe home on Wednesday alongside his pianist wife, suspects they were exposed to toxic fumes such as carbon monoxide, reports TMZ . The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office said there were no signs of foul play or trauma to the bodies, per the New York Times . There was also no note left behind. Hackman, 95, and Betsy Arakawa, described as 63 or 64, were found in separate rooms of the couple's modern home in a gated community in Santa Fe's Hyde Park neighborhood. A dog was also found dead "in a kennel," per the Times. Two other dogs were found alive.

Elizabeth Jean Hackman, one of three children born to Hackman and first wife Faye Maltese, says the family knows nothing definitive but suspects a carbon monoxide leak, per TMZ. An associate of Hackman had discovered the bodies before calling authorities, Sheriff Adan Mendoza tells the Times, noting personnel from the fire department and a gas company confirmed the home was safe for deputies to enter before they went inside. "We're not going to guess this was an accident or natural causes," he says. "It wasn't typical," but "the autopsy is going to tell us more." (More Gene Hackman stories.)