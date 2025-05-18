Think the US Can't Remake a Foreign Film? Think Again

Snobby cinephiles may insist that American redos of foreign films often aren't up to snuff, but the Guardian disagrees—at least in terms of the remakes it found that more than hold their own. At the top of the outlet's list: The Magnificent Seven, the 1960 do-over of Kurosawa's Seven Samurai that stars Yul Brynner, Steve McQueen, and Charles Bronson. "One of the best remakes ever," writes Anne Billson. Here, the top 10 overseas flicks that translated well in the US version, as well as the movies they're based off of, according to the outlet:
- The Magnificent Seven (1960); remake of Seven Samurai (1954)
- Sorcerer (1977); remake of The Wages of Fear (1953)
- Quick Change (1990); remake of Hold-Up (1985)
- Wrath of Man (2021); remake of Le Convoyeur (2004)
- The Ring (2002); remake of Ringu (1998)
- Let Me In (2010); remake of Let the Right One In (2008)
- The Departed (2006); remake of Infernal Affairs (2002)
- The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo (2011); remake of The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo (2009)
- True Lies (1994); remake of La Totale! (1991)
- Sweet Charity (1969); remake of Nights of Cabiria (1957)
