For Germany's Military, It's a First Since WWII

Germany has launched its first permanent foreign troop deployment since World War II— stationing an armored brigade in Lithuania to help strengthen NATO's eastern defenses against Russia, reports the Guardian.
- "This is a historic day," Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said during a Thursday ceremony with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, per CNN. Germany has had troops in the nation since 2017, but the permanent stationing of the brigade is seen as a milestone.
- The 45th tank brigade will be made up of about 5,000 German soldiers when it reaches full strength in 2027, per DW.
- "We are determined to defend the alliance territory against any aggression," said Merz, adding that the security of Baltic allies is tied to Germany's own. Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia—all NATO members and former Soviet states—have voiced concerns about possible Russian aggression, especially given Lithuania's border with Russia's Kaliningrad exclave and Belarus.
- The deployment reflects Germany's shift toward increased military readiness, a policy pivot that began under former chancellor Olaf Scholz, notes the Guardian. Merz has promised to build Europe's strongest conventional army following years of underinvestment and is seeking more flexible legislation to encourage German military service abroad.
