Parking Inspector Accused of Stealing $1M From Meters

A German parking inspector and his wife have been arrested after allegedly siphoning more than $1 million from a town's parking meters. Authorities say the 40-year-old municipal worker, whose name has not been released, repeatedly pocketed coins from the meters and funneled the cash into bank accounts accessible by his 38-year-old wife, per Euronews .

Thomas Kiechle, mayor of the town of Kempten, says he was "stunned and dismayed" to learn of years of suspected thefts. They first surfaced in a bank report that flagged multiple cash deposits as suspicious, prompting a police investigation. The man now faces charges related to 720 incidents of theft, while his wife is charged with aiding and abetting in all 720 cases, per the BBC.