Drones Seen Over DC Base Housing Rubio, Hegseth

Unidentified drones recently appeared over the DC Army base where Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth live, triggering heightened security talks and fresh concern about targeting by Iran, according to multiple people briefed on the incident who talked to the Washington Post. The aircraft were spotted on a single night within the past 10 days above Fort Lesley J. McNair, which houses top military brass. NDTV notes that even though it's located just 2 miles from the White House and Capitol Hill, the military installation has a thinner security layer than other area bases. Officials haven't determined who launched the drones or from where, but the sightings prompted a White House meeting and internal debate over whether to move the two Cabinet officials; they ultimately stayed put.