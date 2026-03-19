Drones Seen Over DC Base Housing Rubio, Hegseth

Unidentified drones recently appeared over the DC Army base where Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth live, triggering heightened security talks and fresh concern about targeting by Iran, according to multiple people briefed on the incident who talked to the Washington Post. The aircraft were spotted on a single night within the past 10 days above Fort Lesley J. McNair, which houses top military brass. NDTV notes that even though it's located just 2 miles from the White House and Capitol Hill, the military installation has a thinner security layer than other area bases. Officials haven't determined who launched the drones or from where, but the sightings prompted a White House meeting and internal debate over whether to move the two Cabinet officials; they ultimately stayed put.
The episode comes as the US and Israel continue to carry out strikes on Iran, and as US facilities shift into higher alert. New Jersey's Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, as well as MacDill Air Force Base in Florida, home to US Central Command, have both raised their force protection level to "Charlie," signaling credible concern about a possible attack. MacDill also saw a suspicious package and a separate security scare this week. The State Department has ordered all US diplomatic posts around the globe to review their security. Pentagon and State Department representatives haven't commented on the McNair drones in detail.