Trump Tours Graceland

President Trump took a surprise tour of Elvis Presley's Graceland on Monday while he Memphis. The president marveled at just how famous the King of Rock and Roll was and wondered aloud if he could have beaten him in a fight.

Trump for years has played Presley's music at his campaign rallies across the country and often compared himself to Presley. He was in Memphis for a roundtable on efforts to address crime in the city, the AP reports. "I'm going to see Graceland after this, I think. Is that right?" Trump said during the meeting. "I love Elvis."