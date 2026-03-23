Politics | Graceland Trump Tours Graceland He wondered if he could have beaten the King of Rock and roll in a fight By Newser Editors and Wire Services Posted Mar 23, 2026 5:34 PM CDT Copied President Trump speaks in the living room at Graceland, Elvis Presley's historic estate, Monday, March 23, 2026, in Memphis. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) See 4 more photos President Trump took a surprise tour of Elvis Presley's Graceland on Monday while he Memphis. The president marveled at just how famous the King of Rock and Roll was and wondered aloud if he could have beaten him in a fight. Trump for years has played Presley's music at his campaign rallies across the country and often compared himself to Presley. He was in Memphis for a roundtable on efforts to address crime in the city, the AP reports. "I'm going to see Graceland after this, I think. Is that right?" Trump said during the meeting. "I love Elvis." The late singer's stately home, with its stone facade and white columned entrance, is just a few miles from the site of the roundtable meeting, which was also attended by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Attorney General Pam Bondi. Graceland temporarily closed down so Trump could take a brief private tour, including examining an Army helmet Presley scrawled his "EP" initials in after reporting to basic training in 1958. He also scoped out a bread warmer in the kitchen and traipsed through the den known as "the Jungle Room" because of its green shag carpet, Polynesian-style furniture and indoor rock waterfall. Trump also marveled at Presley's gold-plated Social Security card, suggesting that the style of card could be something authorities might want to bring back. Later, peering at Presley's gold phone, the president offered, "I would like to hear some of those conversations." The president was handed a guitar to sign by a Graceland guide who pulled on gloves to handle special objects. The instrument was a replica of one used by Presley during his famous "Aloha From Hawaii" concert in 1973, the president was told. USA Today reports that after being informed that Presley had two black belts in karate, Trump asked, "Was he really good?" When a staffer replied that he was, Trump asked, "OK, could I have taken him in a fight?" One staffer said, "I don't know, you might," and another added, "I think he would have been respectful enough to let you win," per Mediaite. "Who else would be more famous than Elvis?" Trump offered with a grin, when it was suggested that visitors could one day come to glimpse his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. Read These Next Death and chaos follows LaGuardia plane collision. 'I messed up,' says LaGuardia controller. A coaching moment went viral in the women's tournament. Kathy Ireland says her longtime partners stole her millions. See 4 more photos Report an error