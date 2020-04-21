(Newser) – Much has been written about the friction between the states and the federal government on the coronavirus. Now comes friction on a different level—between governors and the mayors of cities on how fast to reopen. It's now showing up in Georgia, where Gov. Brian Kemp declared that businesses such as gyms, bowling alleys, hair salons, and tattoo parlors can reopen Friday, provided they abide by social distancing requirements. Coverage:

Atlanta: The mayor of Georgia's biggest city says Kemp didn't consult with her or other big-city mayors before his announcement. "I've spoken with several leaders across this state," says Keisha Bottoms, per Politico. "So we really are at a loss, and I am concerned as a mother and as the mayor of our capital city." The mayor stressed she has a good working relationship with Kemp, "but as I look at the data and as I talk with our public health officials, I don't see that it's based on anything that's logical."

Savannah: The mayor of Savannah, Van Johnson, has similar worries, telling CNN that Kemp's order is "not based on any type of science or best practices." He said Savannah's coronavirus numbers were still rising, "so this just blows our mind."