Administration Releases Formula on Aid to Farmers

Farmers are now learning how much aid they can expect to receive from a $12 billion package that President Trump announced earlier this month. The Department of Agriculture released figures Wednesday for how much aid per acre farmers can plan on for each row crop. The details arrived after most farmers have already met with their bankers to arrange financing for next year's crops and placed orders for the seed and fertilizer they will need, the AP reports. Officials have promised that the payments will arrive by the end of February. Soybean farmers have been hit especially hard by Trump's trade war with China, which stopped buying any American crops after he announced his tariffs this spring.