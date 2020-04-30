Who Is That Masked Man? It's VP Mike Pence

(Newser) – For Mike Pence, it's a different look and much less controversy. The VP wore a mask Thursday while touring a General Motors plant in Indiana, reports the Hill. It's the first time Pence has worn one on camera. Pence, of course, took much grief in the media for not wearing one during a visit to the Mayo Clinic earlier this week. Both he and later his wife, Karen, defended the decision, saying that masks prevent people from infecting others and that because Pence is tested so frequently for COVID-19, he knows he's not a risk.

Pence toured the plant in Kokomo Thursday because it's churning out ventilators for coronavirus patients. "You're making a difference for America," Pence told one of the workers. He was accompanied by trade adviser Peter Navarro, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, and Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb, all of whom wore masks, too, per the Daily Beast. The plant requires workers to wear masks, though it's unclear if it has a similar rule for visitors. (Read more Mike Pence stories.)

