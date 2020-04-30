Reports: Eminem Confronts Intruder in His Living Room

(Newser) – Eminem is stuck at home like the rest of us, but police say he had one very unwelcome visitor. A 27-year-old man allegedly broke into the celeb's home in the middle of the night, only to be confronted by Eminem himself in the living room, reports TMZ and the Detroit Free Press. The incident took place on April 5, per the Detroit News. Police say suspect Matthew Hughes used a paving stone to smash in a back-door window and gain entry to Eminem's home, which is in a gated community in Clinton Township.

The hip-hop star's real name is Marshall Mathers, and a person identified as an associate tells the Free Press that the intruder "was verbally and physically detained by Marshall, while security was alerted." Hughes, who is apparently homeless, was being held on charges of first-degree home invasion and malicious destruction of a building. Both are felonies. No word on motive, though TMZ says that instead of burglary, it "seems he wanted a face-to-face with Em." (Read more Eminem stories.)

