McConnell: Obama 'Should've Kept Mouth Shut'

(Newser) – Former President Obama isn't happy with the Trump administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic, which means Mitch McConnell isn't happy with him. "I think President Obama should've kept his mouth shut," the Senate majority leader told President Trump's daughter-in-law Lara Trump during a virtual campaign event Monday night, per the Hill. "I think it's a little bit classless frankly to critique an administration that comes after you … You had your shot. You were there for eight years." Lara Trump noted Obama had "slammed" the administration's handing of the pandemic. While there were no specifics given, the interview followed a Friday call in which Obama spoke with members of the Obama Alumni Association.

According to CNN, Obama called out the administration's response to the virus as "an absolute chaotic disaster" that stemmed from the "mindset of 'what's in it for me' and 'to heck with everybody else,'" which "is operationalized in our government." He also described a fight against "long-term trends in which being selfish, being tribal, being divided, and seeing others as an enemy ... has become a stronger impulse in American life." The 30-minute call was reportedly meant to encourage more engagement in Joe Biden's presidential campaign. White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany responded Saturday, saying, "President Trump's coronavirus response has been unprecedented and saved American lives." (Read more Mitch McConnell stories.)

