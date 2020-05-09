'The Gloves Are Off' After Obama Audio Leaks

(Newser) – As TMZ puts it, "the gloves are officially off." Yahoo News has obtained audio of Barack Obama speaking online with members of the Obama Alumni Association on topics ranging from Michael Flynn to American tribalism to the response to the coronavirus—and let's just say it's unvarnished. So let's get to it:



"This election that’s coming up on every level is so important because what we're going to be battling is not just a particular individual or a political party," says the former president. "What we're fighting against is these long-term trends in which being selfish, being tribal, being divided, and seeing others as an enemy—that has become a stronger impulse in American life. And by the way, we're seeing that internationally as well."

