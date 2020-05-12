Bryan Adams in Hot Water Over Vegan Rant

(Newser) – Singer Bryan Adams is battling allegations of racism after ranting about the source of the novel coronavirus on Instagram. The Canadian rock star posted footage of him performing his song "Cuts Like a Knife" on what would've been the first night of a series of postponed shows at London's Royal Albert Hall. "Tonight was supposed to be the beginning of a tenancy of gigs … but thanks to some f--king bat eating, wet market animal selling, virus making greedy bastards, the whole world is now on hold," he wrote, per the CBC. "My message to them other than 'thanks a f--king lot' is go vegan." The World Health Organization has linked a wet market in Wuhan, China, to the outbreak but hasn't confirmed that the outbreak started there.

PETA emphasized Adams' message, which remains up as of this writing, though a tweet linking to it was deleted. "This is why it's crucial for everyone to go vegan now to prevent the next pandemic," PETA responded, per the BBC. But other users were gobsmacked. "Wow. What racist garbage coming from someone I respected," wrote one user, per the BBC. Amy Go of the Chinese Canadian National Council for Social Justice tells the CBC that the post is "just so, so, so, so racist" and exudes racial hatred of Chinese people. Adams has yet to respond. The singer, who just celebrated 40 years since the release of his debut album, had promised to perform "a snippet from each album we were supposed to perform for the next few days." (He once refused to perform in Mississippi, citing discrimination against LGBT people.)

